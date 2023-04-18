Cutera Inc. (CUTR) soared 4.46 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On April 17, 2023, Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) opened at $22.40, higher 4.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.71 and dropped to $21.99 before settling in for the closing price of $22.43. Price fluctuations for CUTR have ranged from $18.47 to $69.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 10.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.70% at the time writing. With a float of $19.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 540 employees.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 49,920. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 996 shares at a rate of $50.12, taking the stock ownership to the 131,779 shares.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -30.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cutera Inc. (CUTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.76 in the near term. At $26.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.32.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Key Stats

There are currently 19,788K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 444.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,400 K according to its annual income of -82,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 67,350 K and its income totaled -7,790 K.