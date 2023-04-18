D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) soared 2.20 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.522, soaring 2.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.55 and dropped to $0.5099 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Within the past 52 weeks, QBTS’s price has moved between $0.49 and $13.23.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -214.80%. With a float of $60.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 190 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.71, operating margin of -828.91, and the pretax margin is -718.37.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 630 for $6.22, making the entire transaction worth $3,916. This insider now owns 7,939,776 shares in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -718.37 while generating a return on equity of -38.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

The latest stats from [D-Wave Quantum Inc., QBTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.34 million was superior to 1.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 212.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5374. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5637. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5775. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4973, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4835. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4572.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 74.30 million based on 111,506K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,279 K and income totals 24,250 K. The company made 1,695 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,053 K in sales during its previous quarter.