Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is expecting -51.36% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) stock priced at $6.92, down -0.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.931 and dropped to $6.645 before settling in for the closing price of $6.84. DADA’s price has ranged from $2.98 to $15.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 50.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.90%. With a float of $262.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.69, operating margin of -23.09, and the pretax margin is -21.49.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 2.95%, while institutional ownership is 19.10%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21.44 while generating a return on equity of -37.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dada Nexus Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Looking closely at Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.56. However, in the short run, Dada Nexus Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.95. Second resistance stands at $7.08. The third major resistance level sits at $7.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.37.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.95 billion, the company has a total of 255,481K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,392 M while annual income is -298,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 377,110 K while its latest quarter income was -52,130 K.