Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) posted a 3.58% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) stock priced at $55.59, down -0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.19 and dropped to $55.08 before settling in for the closing price of $55.70. DVN’s price has ranged from $44.03 to $76.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 24.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 118.00%. With a float of $647.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $648.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.26, operating margin of +43.26, and the pretax margin is +39.21.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Devon Energy Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 999,600. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $49.98, taking the stock ownership to the 477,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 7,500 for $50.30, making the entire transaction worth $377,250. This insider now owns 1,762,038 shares in total.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.66 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.05 while generating a return on equity of 58.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.02% during the next five years compared to 94.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Devon Energy Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Looking closely at Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN), its last 5-days average volume was 6.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Devon Energy Corporation’s (DVN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.98. However, in the short run, Devon Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.97. Second resistance stands at $56.63. The third major resistance level sits at $57.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.75.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.85 billion, the company has a total of 653,984K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,169 M while annual income is 6,015 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,299 M while its latest quarter income was 1,201 M.