Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) volume exceeds 0.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 17, 2023, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) opened at $1.29, higher 14.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.56 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Price fluctuations for DBGI have ranged from $1.11 to $106.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -311.60% at the time writing. With a float of $4.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.94 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -336.61

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6102, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.3564. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5861. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7130. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8661. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3061, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1530. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0261.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

There are currently 1,528K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,580 K according to its annual income of -32,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,425 K and its income totaled -4,894 K.