Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Markets

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock priced at $19.18, up 1.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.66 and dropped to $19.10 before settling in for the closing price of $19.16. DKNG’s price has ranged from $9.77 to $21.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 63.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.60%. With a float of $436.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $449.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.75, operating margin of -67.48, and the pretax margin is -64.40.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of DraftKings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 5,316,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $17.72, taking the stock ownership to the 6,152,595 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s insider sold 269,420 for $17.72, making the entire transaction worth $4,774,122. This insider now owns 3,120,878 shares in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.53 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -61.50 while generating a return on equity of -91.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DraftKings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) saw its 5-day average volume 9.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 12.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) raw stochastic average was set at 80.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.73 in the near term. At $19.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.61.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.92 billion, the company has a total of 844,644K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,240 M while annual income is -1,378 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 855,130 K while its latest quarter income was -242,700 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Last month’s performance of 16.71% for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
April 17, 2023, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) trading session started at the price of $80.43, that was -0.72% drop from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Trane Technologies plc (TT) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
On April 17, 2023, Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) opened at $175.26, higher 0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

39.59% percent quarterly performance for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $42.26, up 3.95% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.