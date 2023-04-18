Search
Steve Mayer
Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) 20 Days SMA touches -26.13%: The odds favor the bear

On April 17, 2023, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) opened at $0.8826, higher 14.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.8501 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Price fluctuations for DPRO have ranged from $0.50 to $2.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 55.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.30% at the time writing. With a float of $24.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.13 million.

The firm has a total of 55 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.24, operating margin of -357.91, and the pretax margin is -363.63.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc. is 1.97%, while institutional ownership is 2.99%.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -363.63 while generating a return on equity of -120.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Draganfly Inc. (DPRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Draganfly Inc., DPRO], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6943, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1022. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1666. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2832. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8834, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7668. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6835.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

There are currently 34,985K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,850 K according to its annual income of -21,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 940 K and its income totaled -12,650 K.

