Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) volume exceeds 3.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 17, 2023, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) opened at $5.81, higher 25.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.35 and dropped to $4.81 before settling in for the closing price of $4.29. Price fluctuations for DFLI have ranged from $2.54 to $28.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.70% at the time writing. With a float of $9.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.81 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.83, operating margin of -15.69, and the pretax margin is -22.98.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is 62.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -22.16 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s (DFLI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 205.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 170.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.22 in the near term. At $7.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.14.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Key Stats

There are currently 43,273K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 227.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 86,250 K according to its annual income of -19,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,210 K and its income totaled -11,660 K.

Newsletter

 

