Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) last year’s performance of -29.17% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.98, soaring 0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.125 and dropped to $13.935 before settling in for the closing price of $13.94. Within the past 52 weeks, DEA’s price has moved between $12.27 and $20.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 17.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.70%. With a float of $91.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 54 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of +24.36, and the pretax margin is +12.11.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +10.53 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 303.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Looking closely at Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 39.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.26. However, in the short run, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.15. Second resistance stands at $14.23. The third major resistance level sits at $14.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.77.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.30 billion based on 91,979K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 293,610 K and income totals 31,470 K. The company made 73,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 16,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.