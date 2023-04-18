Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.61% last month.

April 17, 2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) trading session started at the price of $84.71, that was -0.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.85 and dropped to $83.45 before settling in for the closing price of $84.36. A 52-week range for EW has been $67.13 – $131.10.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 9.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.40%. With a float of $602.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $613.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.31, operating margin of +31.63, and the pretax margin is +32.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 1,673,434. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 19,875 shares at a rate of $84.20, taking the stock ownership to the 60,948 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s CVP,Strategy/Corp Development sold 6,725 for $83.09, making the entire transaction worth $558,801. This insider now owns 62,824 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.61) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.28 while generating a return on equity of 26.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.93% during the next five years compared to 12.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

The latest stats from [Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.3 million was inferior to 3.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 93.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $84.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.52. The third major resistance level sits at $86.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.72. The third support level lies at $81.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

There are 606,100K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 51.12 billion. As of now, sales total 5,382 M while income totals 1,522 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,348 M while its last quarter net income were 398,400 K.