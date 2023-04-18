EH (EHang Holdings Limited) climbed 10.76 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.60, soaring 10.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.80 and dropped to $10.60 before settling in for the closing price of $10.59. Within the past 52 weeks, EH’s price has moved between $3.32 and $17.84.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.00%. With a float of $36.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 326 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.93, operating margin of -699.61, and the pretax margin is -743.39.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of EHang Holdings Limited is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -745.63 while generating a return on equity of -140.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 105.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Looking closely at EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) raw stochastic average was set at 55.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.03. However, in the short run, EHang Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.15. Second resistance stands at $12.58. The third major resistance level sits at $13.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.75.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 686.67 million based on 56,930K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,430 K and income totals -47,590 K. The company made 2,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.