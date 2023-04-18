Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) soared 5.00 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) stock priced at $14.09, up 5.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.73 and dropped to $14.04 before settling in for the closing price of $13.99. FRSH’s price has ranged from $10.51 to $20.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.57 million.

In an organization with 5400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.69, operating margin of -46.86, and the pretax margin is -44.34.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 68,855. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,700 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 18,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s Director sold 4,485 for $14.65, making the entire transaction worth $65,705. This insider now owns 17,816 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -46.61 while generating a return on equity of -20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Freshworks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 39.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.38. However, in the short run, Freshworks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.93. Second resistance stands at $15.18. The third major resistance level sits at $15.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.55.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.35 billion, the company has a total of 290,233K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 498,000 K while annual income is -232,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,170 K while its latest quarter income was -55,480 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can Iris Energy Limited’s (IREN) hike of 28.96% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
April 17, 2023, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) trading session started at the price of $4.22, that was -4.42% drop from the session before....
Read more

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) kicked off at the price of $0.53: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
On April 17, 2023, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) opened at $0.5289, higher 3.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.39 million

Sana Meer -
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $15.41, up 9.19% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.