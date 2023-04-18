Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) soared 5.00 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) stock priced at $14.09, up 5.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.73 and dropped to $14.04 before settling in for the closing price of $13.99. FRSH’s price has ranged from $10.51 to $20.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.57 million.

In an organization with 5400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.69, operating margin of -46.86, and the pretax margin is -44.34.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 68,855. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,700 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 18,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s Director sold 4,485 for $14.65, making the entire transaction worth $65,705. This insider now owns 17,816 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -46.61 while generating a return on equity of -20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Freshworks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 39.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.38. However, in the short run, Freshworks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.93. Second resistance stands at $15.18. The third major resistance level sits at $15.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.55.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.35 billion, the company has a total of 290,233K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 498,000 K while annual income is -232,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,170 K while its latest quarter income was -55,480 K.