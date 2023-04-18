FSR (Fisker Inc.) dropped -1.99 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.03, plunging -1.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.05 and dropped to $4.55 before settling in for the closing price of $5.02. Within the past 52 weeks, FSR’s price has moved between $5.00 and $12.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.80%. With a float of $183.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.08 million.

The firm has a total of 850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3411.99, operating margin of -155042.40, and the pretax margin is -160032.46.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fisker Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 60,960. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 10,280 shares at a rate of $5.93, taking the stock ownership to the 25,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,529,026 for $6.55, making the entire transaction worth $10,015,120. This insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.42) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -160086.55 while generating a return on equity of -85.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Fisker Inc. (FSR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5718.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fisker Inc., FSR], we can find that recorded value of 8.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.34. The third major resistance level sits at $5.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.13.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.72 billion based on 320,010K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 340 K and income totals -547,500 K. The company made 310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -170,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.