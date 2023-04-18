Search
Sana Meer
Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.01% last month.

Analyst Insights

On April 17, 2023, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) opened at $3.63, higher 3.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.6999 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. Price fluctuations for GOTU have ranged from $0.64 to $5.49 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 91.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.40% at the time writing. With a float of $249.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.12 million.

In an organization with 9015 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.94, operating margin of -4.73, and the pretax margin is -0.10.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 4.15%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +0.53 while generating a return on equity of 0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.03% during the next five years compared to 15.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01 and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 58.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.38. However, in the short run, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.70. Second resistance stands at $3.78. The third major resistance level sits at $3.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.46. The third support level lies at $3.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

There are currently 257,032K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 962.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 362,210 K according to its annual income of 1,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 91,290 K and its income totaled 10,240 K.

