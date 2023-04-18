Genius Group Limited (GNS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -61.90% last month.

April 14, 2023, Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) trading session started at the price of $1.13, that was 3.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. A 52-week range for GNS has been $0.30 – $20.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 241 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Group Limited (GNS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34 and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

The latest stats from [Genius Group Limited, GNS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.95 million was inferior to 18.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 290.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.5236, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7516. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0067. The third support level lies at $0.9033 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

There are 21,520K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.90 million. As of now, sales total 12,780 K while income totals -4,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,972 K while its last quarter net income were -2,592 K.