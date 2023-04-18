Geron Corporation (GERN) average volume reaches $5.20M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 17, 2023, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) opened at $1.97, higher 4.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.97 before settling in for the closing price of $1.97. Price fluctuations for GERN have ranged from $1.18 to $3.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -11.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.10% at the time writing. With a float of $380.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $381.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 107 employees.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Geron Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 1,340,004. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company sold 446,668 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 446,666 for $3.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,353,398. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -16.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Geron Corporation (GERN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1799.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geron Corporation (GERN)

Looking closely at Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN), its last 5-days average volume was 4.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Geron Corporation’s (GERN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4100. However, in the short run, Geron Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0800. Second resistance stands at $2.1200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.9400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.9000.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Key Stats

There are currently 508,732K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 600 K according to its annual income of -141,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 100 K and its income totaled -42,640 K.