Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 13.29 million

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) stock priced at $3.01, down -2.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.03 and dropped to $2.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. GRAB’s price has ranged from $2.19 to $4.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.10%. With a float of $2.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.84 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.37, operating margin of -91.77, and the pretax margin is -120.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.55%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -117.45 while generating a return on equity of -23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grab Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Looking closely at Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB), its last 5-days average volume was 11.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 16.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 21.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.06. However, in the short run, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.02. Second resistance stands at $3.10. The third major resistance level sits at $3.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.72.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.60 billion, the company has a total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,433 M while annual income is -1,683 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 502,000 K while its latest quarter income was -386,000 K.