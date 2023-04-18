Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) posted a -0.48% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.75, soaring 0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.93 and dropped to $24.505 before settling in for the closing price of $24.76. Within the past 52 weeks, GPK’s price has moved between $19.08 and $25.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 16.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 146.30%. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.33, operating margin of +11.00, and the pretax margin is +7.58.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 1,439,400. In this transaction EVP & President, International of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $23.99, taking the stock ownership to the 209,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 24,200 for $22.46, making the entire transaction worth $543,532. This insider now owns 92,021 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.53 while generating a return on equity of 25.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.09% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Looking closely at Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 84.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.60. However, in the short run, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.06. Second resistance stands at $25.21. The third major resistance level sits at $25.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.21.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.69 billion based on 307,323K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,440 M and income totals 522,000 K. The company made 2,386 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 156,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.