Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.88, soaring 0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.44 and dropped to $36.46 before settling in for the closing price of $37.10. Within the past 52 weeks, HOG’s price has moved between $29.80 and $51.77.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.40%. With a float of $143.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.82, operating margin of +16.20, and the pretax margin is +16.18.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Harley-Davidson Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 112,324. In this transaction SVP – HDFSI of this company sold 2,239 shares at a rate of $50.17, taking the stock ownership to the 5,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s President and CEO bought 25,750 for $38.94, making the entire transaction worth $1,002,628. This insider now owns 508,870 shares in total.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +12.88 while generating a return on equity of 27.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.10% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.96, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

The latest stats from [Harley-Davidson Inc., HOG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.38 million was superior to 1.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (HOG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.09. The third major resistance level sits at $38.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.81.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.35 billion based on 144,291K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,755 M and income totals 741,410 K. The company made 1,142 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 41,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.