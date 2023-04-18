Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) average volume reaches $3.05M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) stock priced at $0.36, down -3.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.3221 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. HLGN’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $4.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.10%. With a float of $157.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 220 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.46, operating margin of -1114.76, and the pretax margin is -1040.04.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Heliogen Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 1,769. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 7,077 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 26,220,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 172,345 for $0.25, making the entire transaction worth $43,017. This insider now owns 26,213,024 shares in total.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1032.65 while generating a return on equity of -84.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Heliogen Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

Looking closely at Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN), its last 5-days average volume was 5.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3084, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2782. However, in the short run, Heliogen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3748. Second resistance stands at $0.4164. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4427. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3069, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2806. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2390.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 57.16 million, the company has a total of 195,776K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,750 K while annual income is -142,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,720 K while its latest quarter income was -34,990 K.