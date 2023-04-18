Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is 2.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) stock priced at $26.18, up 1.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.40 and dropped to $26.10 before settling in for the closing price of $26.10. HMC’s price has ranged from $21.43 to $27.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.00%. With a float of $1.66 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.69 billion.

In an organization with 204035 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of +5.99, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.13

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 85.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.61. However, in the short run, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.50. Second resistance stands at $26.60. The third major resistance level sits at $26.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.00. The third support level lies at $25.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.52 billion, the company has a total of 1,710,600K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 129,519 M while annual income is 6,293 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 31,511 M while its latest quarter income was 1,737 M.