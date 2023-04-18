HOOD (Robinhood Markets Inc.) dropped -1.20 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $9.85, down -1.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.91 and dropped to $9.58 before settling in for the closing price of $10.00. Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has traded in a range of $6.81-$12.76.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 73.30%. With a float of $697.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $889.35 million.

The firm has a total of 2300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.44, operating margin of -68.16, and the pretax margin is -74.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 863,230. In this transaction Chief Creative Officer of this company sold 87,413 shares at a rate of $9.88, taking the stock ownership to the 918,137 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 11,673 for $9.68, making the entire transaction worth $113,019. This insider now owns 428,259 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -74.38 while generating a return on equity of -14.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD], we can find that recorded value of 6.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 58.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.12. The third major resistance level sits at $10.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.34.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.91 billion has total of 896,046K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,358 M in contrast with the sum of -1,028 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 380,000 K and last quarter income was -166,000 K.