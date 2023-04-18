Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) is expecting -26.15% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) stock priced at $9.56, up 1.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.71 and dropped to $9.355 before settling in for the closing price of $9.49. HOPE’s price has ranged from $9.38 to $16.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.10%. With a float of $113.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1549 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Hope Bancorp Inc. is 4.84%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 106,040. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.60, taking the stock ownership to the 27,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $14.23, making the entire transaction worth $106,725. This insider now owns 17,601 shares in total.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.91 while generating a return on equity of 10.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hope Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.0 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s (HOPE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.76 in the near term. At $9.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.04.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.17 billion, the company has a total of 119,697K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 767,510 K while annual income is 218,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 236,350 K while its latest quarter income was 51,700 K.