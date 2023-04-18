Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 45.45% last month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.5051, plunging -0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.527 and dropped to $0.4915 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Within the past 52 weeks, HYMC’s price has moved between $0.31 and $1.97.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.70%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 64 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.50, operating margin of -160.97, and the pretax margin is -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 317,640. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 600,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 13,646,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $229,280. This insider now owns 14,246,677 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -183.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

The latest stats from [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.14 million was superior to 4.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4280, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6657. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5293. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5459. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5648. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4938, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4749. The third support level lies at $0.4583 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 109.01 million based on 200,271K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,230 K and income totals -60,830 K. The company made 11,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.