Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Analyst Insights

April 17, 2023, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) trading session started at the price of $1.56, that was 6.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.66 and dropped to $1.545 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. A 52-week range for HYLN has been $1.52 – $4.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.80%. With a float of $122.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 250 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -434.14, operating margin of -7551.28, and the pretax margin is -7281.91.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hyliion Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 31,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 56,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,990. This insider now owns 213,104 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7281.91 while generating a return on equity of -31.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 145.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

The latest stats from [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.39 million was superior to 1.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4884, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9898. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6917. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4617.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

There are 179,987K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 305.83 million. As of now, sales total 2,110 K while income totals -153,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,100 K while its last quarter net income were -29,390 K.

