Investors finally get a glimpse of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) volume hitting the figure of 1.32 million.

April 17, 2023, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) trading session started at the price of $0.3155, that was 6.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3599 and dropped to $0.295 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. A 52-week range for HCTI has been $0.11 – $1.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.40%. With a float of $15.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.89 million.

In an organization with 51 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.26, operating margin of -22.70, and the pretax margin is -20.81.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Healthcare Triangle Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Healthcare Triangle Inc. is 64.68%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -20.94 while generating a return on equity of -67.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was better than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 200.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3232, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3970. However, in the short run, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3580. Second resistance stands at $0.3914. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4229. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2931, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2616. The third support level lies at $0.2282 if the price breaches the second support level.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Key Stats

There are 41,710K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.30 million. As of now, sales total 45,890 K while income totals -9,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,290 K while its last quarter net income were -4,860 K.