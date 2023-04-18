Investors finally get a glimpse of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) volume hitting the figure of 0.52 million.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.60, soaring 12.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Within the past 52 weeks, LKCO’s price has moved between $1.47 and $18.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 284.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.40%. With a float of $8.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.08 million.

In an organization with 180 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.76

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.4645, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7668. However, in the short run, Luokung Technology Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9167. Second resistance stands at $2.0533. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3333. The third support level lies at $1.1967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.23 million based on 13,355K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 145,070 K and income totals -68,800 K. The company made 5,331 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,125 K in sales during its previous quarter.