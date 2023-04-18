Investors finally get a glimpse of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) volume hitting the figure of 0.58 million.

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) stock priced at $0.30, down -3.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.336 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. OCX’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $1.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -57.70%. With a float of $106.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 110 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -546.76, operating margin of -3009.50, and the pretax margin is -1942.80.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of OncoCyte Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 200,027. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 663,000 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 8,090,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 26,827,638 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $8,093,898. This insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in total.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1942.80 while generating a return on equity of -35.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OncoCyte Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

The latest stats from [OncoCyte Corporation, OCX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.43 million was inferior to 0.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, OncoCyte Corporation’s (OCX) raw stochastic average was set at 36.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3392, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5861. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3294. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3507. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3654. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2934, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2787. The third support level lies at $0.2574 if the price breaches the second support level.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.67 million, the company has a total of 119,279K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 960 K while annual income is -72,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -3,550 K while its latest quarter income was -44,978 K.