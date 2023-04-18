Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) volume hitting the figure of 0.53 million.

Company News

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $1.63, down -10.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.6665 and dropped to $1.4518 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has traded in a range of $0.65-$8.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -108.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1045.97, operating margin of -29481.46, and the pretax margin is -34978.00.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -34977.95 while generating a return on equity of -283.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

The latest stats from [SOBR Safe Inc., SOBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was inferior to 1.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0892, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6420. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6104. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7458. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8251. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3957, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3164. The third support level lies at $1.1810 if the price breaches the second support level.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.73 million has total of 17,210K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40 K in contrast with the sum of -12,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -3,500 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) with a beta value of 1.09 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
April 17, 2023, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) trading session started at the price of $193.22, that was 0.22% jump from the session...
Read more

Now that Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s volume has hit 3.4 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
On April 17, 2023, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) opened at $10.34, higher 1.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

A look at Uber Technologies Inc.’s (UBER) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock priced at $32.19, up 1.91% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.