Investors finally get a glimpse of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) volume hitting the figure of 0.53 million.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $1.63, down -10.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.6665 and dropped to $1.4518 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has traded in a range of $0.65-$8.91.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -108.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1045.97, operating margin of -29481.46, and the pretax margin is -34978.00.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -34977.95 while generating a return on equity of -283.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

The latest stats from [SOBR Safe Inc., SOBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was inferior to 1.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0892, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6420. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6104. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7458. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8251. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3957, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3164. The third support level lies at $1.1810 if the price breaches the second support level.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.73 million has total of 17,210K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40 K in contrast with the sum of -12,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -3,500 K.