Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors finally get a glimpse of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) volume hitting the figure of 17.0 million.

Analyst Insights

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $2.87, up 10.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.725 before settling in for the closing price of $2.64. Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has traded in a range of $0.93-$18.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -80.90%. With a float of $155.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.25 million.

In an organization with 430 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.16, operating margin of -338.61, and the pretax margin is -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 151,155. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 795,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director sold 48,905 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $95,291. This insider now owns 870,846 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.53 million. That was better than the volume of 14.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 198.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 199.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.61. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.02. Second resistance stands at $3.11. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. The third support level lies at $2.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 654.15 million has total of 219,909K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,130 K in contrast with the sum of -115,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,790 K and last quarter income was -55,400 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) performance last week, which was -9.63%.

Sana Meer -
April 17, 2023, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) trading session started at the price of $1.31, that was -6.15% drop from the session...
Read more

Now that HP Inc.’s volume has hit 9.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
On April 17, 2023, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) opened at $30.70, higher 3.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

A look at Alto Ingredients Inc.’s (ALTO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) stock priced at $1.29, up 5.51% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.