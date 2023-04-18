Investors finally get a glimpse of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) volume hitting the figure of 17.0 million.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $2.87, up 10.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.725 before settling in for the closing price of $2.64. Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has traded in a range of $0.93-$18.14.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -80.90%. With a float of $155.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.25 million.

In an organization with 430 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.16, operating margin of -338.61, and the pretax margin is -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 151,155. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 795,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director sold 48,905 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $95,291. This insider now owns 870,846 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.53 million. That was better than the volume of 14.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 198.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 199.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.61. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.02. Second resistance stands at $3.11. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. The third support level lies at $2.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 654.15 million has total of 219,909K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,130 K in contrast with the sum of -115,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,790 K and last quarter income was -55,400 K.