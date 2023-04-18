Investors finally get a glimpse of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) volume hitting the figure of 5.45 million.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $35.28, up 0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.55 and dropped to $35.27 before settling in for the closing price of $35.30. Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has traded in a range of $21.49-$35.61.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.20%. With a float of $156.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9746 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.58, operating margin of +7.25, and the pretax margin is +6.59.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Univar Solutions Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 875,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 134,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director sold 6,970 for $32.36, making the entire transaction worth $225,535. This insider now owns 159,933 shares in total.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 22.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.41% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.59 in the near term. At $35.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.15. The third support level lies at $35.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.57 billion has total of 157,595K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,475 M in contrast with the sum of 545,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,593 M and last quarter income was 71,600 K.