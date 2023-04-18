Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors finally get a glimpse of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) volume hitting the figure of 1.01 million.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) stock priced at $3.47, up 0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.55 and dropped to $3.415 before settling in for the closing price of $3.47. VMEO’s price has ranged from $3.07 to $11.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -49.30%. With a float of $149.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.61 million.

In an organization with 1236 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.39, operating margin of -18.44, and the pretax margin is -17.94.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 75,414. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.77, taking the stock ownership to the 847,802 shares.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.38 while generating a return on equity of -21.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vimeo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.54. However, in the short run, Vimeo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.56. Second resistance stands at $3.62. The third major resistance level sits at $3.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. The third support level lies at $3.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 605.08 million, the company has a total of 166,635K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 433,030 K while annual income is -79,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 105,560 K while its latest quarter income was -5,120 K.

