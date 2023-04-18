Investors must take note of Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) performance last week, which was 1.13%.

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) stock priced at $4.44, down -1.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.47 and dropped to $4.40 before settling in for the closing price of $4.53. AEG’s price has ranged from $3.76 to $5.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -213.00%. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.00 billion.

In an organization with 19087 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5.66 while generating a return on equity of -5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -213.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -20.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 26.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. However, in the short run, Aegon N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.49. Second resistance stands at $4.51. The third major resistance level sits at $4.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.37. The third support level lies at $4.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.35 billion, the company has a total of 2,675,153K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,474 M while annual income is -1,510 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,165 M while its latest quarter income was -1,351 M.