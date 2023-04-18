Investors must take note of DCP Midstream LP’s (DCP) performance last week, which was -0.02%.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $41.85, plunging -0.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.85 and dropped to $41.80 before settling in for the closing price of $41.85. Within the past 52 weeks, DCP’s price has moved between $26.44 and $42.15.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 12.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 195.90%. With a float of $90.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.01, operating margin of +6.13, and the pretax margin is +6.96.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DCP Midstream LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 107,879. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $39.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,750 shares.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.01) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.92 while generating a return on equity of 17.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 195.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.60% during the next five years compared to 61.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Trading Performance Indicators

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

The latest stats from [DCP Midstream LP, DCP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was inferior to 1.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, DCP Midstream LP’s (DCP) raw stochastic average was set at 92.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 13.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.88. The third major resistance level sits at $41.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.78. The third support level lies at $41.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.73 billion based on 208,551K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,993 M and income totals 1,052 M. The company made 3,030 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 261,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.