Investors must take note of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) performance last week, which was -5.49%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $5.60, down -5.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.63 and dropped to $5.325 before settling in for the closing price of $5.63. Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has traded in a range of $4.48-$8.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 103.00%. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 405 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -535.07, operating margin of -829.85, and the pretax margin is -400.75.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 34.00%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -400.00 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 40.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.54 in the near term. At $5.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.13. The third support level lies at $4.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 962.27 million has total of 176,503K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,400 K in contrast with the sum of -53,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,880 K and last quarter income was -34,040 K.