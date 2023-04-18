Investors must take note of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (POAI) performance last week, which was 14.01%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $0.3206, down -16.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.272 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, POAI has traded in a range of $0.21-$0.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 18.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.60%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.77, operating margin of -1014.16, and the pretax margin is -1709.62.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Predictive Oncology Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 2,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 120,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 8,795 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $5,001. This insider now owns 71,265 shares in total.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1709.62 while generating a return on equity of -82.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (POAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

The latest stats from [Predictive Oncology Inc., POAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.14 million was superior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (POAI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 289.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3807, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3808. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3481. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3781. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4161. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2801, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2421. The third support level lies at $0.2121 if the price breaches the second support level.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.57 million has total of 79,404K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,510 K in contrast with the sum of -25,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 360 K and last quarter income was -7,920 K.