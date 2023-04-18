Investors must take note of Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s (PYXS) performance last week, which was -16.88%.

On April 17, 2023, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) opened at $3.41, lower -7.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.4986 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.47. Price fluctuations for PYXS have ranged from $1.10 to $6.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.00% at the time writing. With a float of $27.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 75 employees.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pyxis Oncology Inc. is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 4,999,999. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,811,594 shares at a rate of $2.76, taking the stock ownership to the 5,952,263 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s Former Director sold 1,745,761 for $3.05, making the entire transaction worth $5,324,571. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.93) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

Looking closely at Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s (PYXS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 280.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.12. However, in the short run, Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.41. Second resistance stands at $3.62. The third major resistance level sits at $3.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.75.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Key Stats

There are currently 36,981K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 120.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -120,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -36,101 K.