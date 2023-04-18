Investors must take note of Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) performance last week, which was -1.70%.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $14.26, up 1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.49 and dropped to $14.14 before settling in for the closing price of $14.20. Over the past 52 weeks, UE has traded in a range of $12.91-$19.85.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -0.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -53.50%. With a float of $113.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.39 million.

In an organization with 115 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.91, operating margin of +27.08, and the pretax margin is +12.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 316,660. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $15.83, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.60 while generating a return on equity of 4.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 32.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.98. However, in the short run, Urban Edge Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.57. Second resistance stands at $14.70. The third major resistance level sits at $14.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.00. The third support level lies at $13.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.72 billion has total of 117,561K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 397,940 K in contrast with the sum of 46,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 101,590 K and last quarter income was 13,680 K.