Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) average volume reaches $1.17M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $36.48, up 0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.15 and dropped to $36.16 before settling in for the closing price of $36.78. Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has traded in a range of $23.56-$49.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 20.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.60%. With a float of $68.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2975 employees.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 46,709. In this transaction SVP, Controller and CAO of this company sold 1,271 shares at a rate of $36.75, taking the stock ownership to the 41,186 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 13,500 for $36.57, making the entire transaction worth $493,695. This insider now owns 124,412 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $5.21) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +39.15 while generating a return on equity of 60.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 63.41, a number that is poised to hit 4.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Looking closely at Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.08. However, in the short run, Jackson Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.47. Second resistance stands at $37.81. The third major resistance level sits at $38.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.49.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.01 billion has total of 82,281K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,551 M in contrast with the sum of 5,697 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded -291,000 K and last quarter income was -710,000 K.