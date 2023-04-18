Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) average volume reaches $1.33M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 17, 2023, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) trading session started at the price of $1.12, that was -22.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.14 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. A 52-week range for JFBR has been $0.69 – $3.30.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -111.00%. With a float of $2.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.64 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.89, operating margin of -12.98, and the pretax margin is -23.98.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Jeffs’ Brands Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd is 57.15%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -23.66 while generating a return on equity of -192.14.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

Looking closely at Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s (JFBR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 304.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 163.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0933. Second resistance stands at $1.2117. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8317. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7133.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Key Stats

There are 8,074K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.43 million. As of now, sales total 5,859 K while income totals -2,201 K.