Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.47% last month.

Company News

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $23.45, down -0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.72 and dropped to $23.11 before settling in for the closing price of $23.38. Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has traded in a range of $20.90-$61.84.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -102.50%. With a float of $108.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.74 million.

In an organization with 36000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.23, operating margin of +1.36, and the pretax margin is -0.32.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Kohl’s Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 2,018,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 92,500 shares at a rate of $21.82, taking the stock ownership to the 228,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Director bought 3,413 for $29.29, making the entire transaction worth $99,967. This insider now owns 46,937 shares in total.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$2.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.98) by -$3.47. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.36. However, in the short run, Kohl’s Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.67. Second resistance stands at $24.00. The third major resistance level sits at $24.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.78. The third support level lies at $22.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.53 billion has total of 110,745K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,098 M in contrast with the sum of -19,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,019 M and last quarter income was -273,000 K.

