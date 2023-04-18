Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Last month’s performance of 16.71% for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is certainly impressive

Analyst Insights

April 17, 2023, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) trading session started at the price of $80.43, that was -0.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.98 and dropped to $78.92 before settling in for the closing price of $80.54. A 52-week range for SCCO has been $42.42 – $81.60.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -22.30%. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $773.10 million.

In an organization with 15018 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.39, operating margin of +44.15, and the pretax margin is +42.28.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Southern Copper Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Southern Copper Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 114,161. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $76.11, taking the stock ownership to the 4,400 shares.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.86) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +26.26 while generating a return on equity of 32.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.45. However, in the short run, Southern Copper Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.99. Second resistance stands at $82.01. The third major resistance level sits at $83.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.89. The third support level lies at $76.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Key Stats

There are 773,099K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 61.78 billion. As of now, sales total 10,048 M while income totals 2,639 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,820 M while its last quarter net income were 902,500 K.

