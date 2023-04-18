Last month’s performance of 22.92% for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is certainly impressive

On April 17, 2023, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) opened at $0.65, lower -16.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6975 and dropped to $0.552 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Price fluctuations for CELZ have ranged from $0.33 to $2.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -115.70% at the time writing. With a float of $13.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.11 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.09, operating margin of -11562.50, and the pretax margin is -11449.26.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 3,897. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 112,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s President & CEO bought 15,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $5,965. This insider now owns 102,087 shares in total.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -11449.26 while generating a return on equity of -77.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) saw its 5-day average volume 19.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s (CELZ) raw stochastic average was set at 22.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 298.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 178.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6105, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5554. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6743 in the near term. At $0.7587, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8198. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5288, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4677. The third support level lies at $0.3833 if the price breaches the second support level.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Key Stats

There are currently 14,076K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 90 K according to its annual income of -10,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -6,220 K.