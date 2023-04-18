Last month’s performance of -25.90% for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is certainly impressive

On April 17, 2023, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) opened at $2.88,. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.93 and dropped to $2.735 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. Price fluctuations for INVZ have ranged from $2.82 to $6.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.50% at the time writing. With a float of $126.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 468 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -145.44, operating margin of -2212.89, and the pretax margin is -2100.02.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2105.41 while generating a return on equity of -51.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 68.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

The latest stats from [Innoviz Technologies Ltd., INVZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.59 million was superior to 1.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 4.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. The third support level lies at $2.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Key Stats

There are currently 136,322K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 410.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,030 K according to its annual income of -126,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,580 K and its income totaled -34,320 K.