Last month’s performance of 28.77% for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) is certainly impressive

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $1.12, up 20.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.46 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Over the past 52 weeks, TKLF has traded in a range of $0.94-$2.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.70%. With a float of $4.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 54 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.10, operating margin of +2.79, and the pretax margin is +2.39.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd is 88.45%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +1.43 while generating a return on equity of 9.75.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s (TKLF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04

Technical Analysis of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF)

The latest stats from [Yoshitsu Co. Ltd, TKLF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.27 million was superior to 61243.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s (TKLF) raw stochastic average was set at 90.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1443, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3607. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9900. The third support level lies at $0.8600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 51.58 million has total of 36,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 228,440 K in contrast with the sum of 3,270 K annual income.