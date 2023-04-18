Last month’s performance of 33.22% for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is certainly impressive

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $3.79, down -4.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.89 and dropped to $3.62 before settling in for the closing price of $4.05. Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has traded in a range of $1.36-$9.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 185.00%. With a float of $83.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.05 million.

In an organization with 18 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 16.24%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.92 million. That was better than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 84.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.37. However, in the short run, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.95. Second resistance stands at $4.06. The third major resistance level sits at $4.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.52. The third support level lies at $3.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 423.69 million has total of 84,181K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 211,180 K in contrast with the sum of 79,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,320 K and last quarter income was -90,010 K.