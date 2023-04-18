Last month’s performance of 5.29% for agilon health inc. (AGL) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) stock priced at $28.99, down -3.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.99 and dropped to $27.41 before settling in for the closing price of $28.46. AGL’s price has ranged from $14.82 to $29.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.90%. With a float of $407.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 747 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.64, operating margin of -4.36, and the pretax margin is -3.90.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 2,792,379. In this transaction Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer of this company sold 97,290 shares at a rate of $28.70, taking the stock ownership to the 276,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer sold 22,710 for $28.71, making the entire transaction worth $651,911. This insider now owns 276,729 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are agilon health inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 86.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.50 in the near term. At $29.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.37. The third support level lies at $25.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.04 billion, the company has a total of 413,119K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,708 M while annual income is -106,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 689,770 K while its latest quarter income was -56,470 K.