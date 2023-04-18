Last month’s performance of -56.97% for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) stock priced at $0.9602, up 6.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $0.92 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. ONCS’s price has ranged from $0.74 to $23.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.70%. With a float of $3.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40 employees.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 20.20%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 55. In this transaction VP, Finance of this company sold 40 shares at a rate of $1.37, taking the stock ownership to the 1,008 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s VP, Finance sold 283 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $105. This insider now owns 22,975 shares in total.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$4.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -154.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.24

Technical Analysis of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s (ONCS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 297.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 242.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7487, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.3261. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1400 in the near term. At $1.2300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8300. The third support level lies at $0.7400 if the price breaches the second support level.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.88 million, the company has a total of 2,971K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -34,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,860 K.