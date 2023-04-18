Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) posted a -6.18% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) stock priced at $0.3334, up 11.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.405 and dropped to $0.3113 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. LFLY’s price has ranged from $0.32 to $11.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 137.80%. With a float of $31.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.54 million.

The firm has a total of 204 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.63, operating margin of -59.13, and the pretax margin is +10.70.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 919. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,479 shares at a rate of $0.37, taking the stock ownership to the 339,419 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,858 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $689. This insider now owns 228,900 shares in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.70 while generating a return on equity of 13.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leafly Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Leafly Holdings Inc., LFLY], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4886, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3338. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4049. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4518. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4986. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3112, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2644. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2175.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.00 million, the company has a total of 40,770K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,360 K while annual income is 5,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,110 K while its latest quarter income was -5,770 K.