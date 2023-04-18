Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 195,100 K

On April 17, 2023, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) opened at $10.57, higher 2.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.96 and dropped to $10.49 before settling in for the closing price of $10.61. Price fluctuations for LESL have ranged from $10.12 to $21.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.20% at the time writing. With a float of $176.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.13, operating margin of +15.28, and the pretax margin is +13.32.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 112,308,858. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 9,343,499 shares at a rate of $12.02, taking the stock ownership to the 8,776,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s insider sold 3,335 for $14.82, making the entire transaction worth $49,425. This insider now owns 130,447 shares in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

The latest stats from [Leslie’s Inc., LESL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.75 million was inferior to 3.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 11.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.25. The third major resistance level sits at $11.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.14.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

There are currently 183,660K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,562 M according to its annual income of 159,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 195,100 K and its income totaled -30,260 K.